‘Thor 3’ gets a title and a release date

“Thor 3” now has an official name and a release date.

At a special Marvel press event today, the studio revealed that the threequel will be called “Thor: Ragnorak,” and will fly into theaters on July 28, 2017.

In comic book lore, Ragnarok is a cyborg clone of Thor himself, and was first introduced in the 2006 crossover series “Civil War,” which means the threequel could tie-in nicely with “Captain America: Civil War,” hitting theaters in 2016.

Chris Hemsworth will return as the Norse god, and don't be surprised if fan favorite Tom Hiddleston reprises his fan favorite role of Loki.

Here's the film's official logo:

2017 will be a particularly busy year for Marvel, with “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” hitting theaters on May 5, with “Thor: Ragnarok” arriving on July 28, and “Black Panther” being released on November 3.

Hemsworth will next be seen as Thor in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” hitting theaters May 1, 2015.