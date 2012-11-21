Watch: Never-before-seen ‘Thor’ deleted scene shoots for the stars

11.21.12 6 years ago

Thought you’d seen all of Kenneth Branagh’s “Thor”? Think again.

To tease its forthcoming “Phase One Collection” on Blu-ray, Marvel has released a brief deleted scene from the Chris Hemsworth blockbuster that shows Jane (Natalie Portman) and Darcy (Kat Dennings) releasing a beam of light into the sky to direct the Asgardian superhero back to Earth.

Originally intended to be shown at the end of the film, the scene also features Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) in a brief appearance. Watch it below and let us know what you think.

“Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase One Collection” is a super-sized 10-disc box set that includes Blu-ray versions of all of Marvel’s “Phase One” efforts (“Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “The Avengers”), a bonus disc featuring exclusive content and assorted memorabilia from the films. It’s slated to hit stores on April 2.
 

