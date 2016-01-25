Supposed ‘Labyrinth’ reboot writer says it’s not actually happening

Settle down, everyone! There will be no new Magic Dances, for the rumored “Labyrinth” reboot doesn't appear to be happening after all.

That's according to Nicole Perlman, who should know best since she's who The Hollywood Reporter “exclusively” reported had been hired to write the script.

Over the weekend, Perlman took to Twitter to deny that this was the case:

Henson Co & I started talking in late 2014, so the timing of these rumors is so upsetting. I would never seek to profit from Bowie's death. – Nicole Perlman (@Uncannygirl) January 23, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Labyrinth is my favorite film from childhood, so I share your concerns that any continuation of the world be handled with love and respect. – Nicole Perlman (@Uncannygirl) January 23, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Guys, please don't fall for all the clickbait. No one is remaking “Labyrinth.” That movie is perfect as it is. – Nicole Perlman (@Uncannygirl) January 24, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But that's not to say that THR's story was entirely without merit. You'll notice that Perlman said she has spoken with Henson (over a year ago, as opposed to right after Bowie's death, which the timing of the story seemed to suggest), and was careful to say only that the movie wasn't been remade or rebooted.

That doesn't mean some kind of sequel isn't being considered, and that's exactly what Entertainment Weekly reported is actually going on. And who knows how far that will get, considering that some kind of “Labyrinth” follow-up has been rumored for years now.