Supposed ‘Labyrinth’ reboot writer says it’s not actually happening

01.25.16 3 years ago

Settle down, everyone! There will be no new Magic Dances, for the rumored “Labyrinth” reboot doesn't appear to be happening after all.

That's according to Nicole Perlman, who should know best since she's who The Hollywood Reporter “exclusively” reported had been hired to write the script. 

Over the weekend, Perlman took to Twitter to deny that this was the case:

But that's not to say that THR's story was entirely without merit. You'll notice that Perlman said she has spoken with Henson (over a year ago, as opposed to right after Bowie's death, which the timing of the story seemed to suggest), and was careful to say only that the movie wasn't been remade or rebooted.

That doesn't mean some kind of sequel isn't being considered, and that's exactly what Entertainment Weekly reported is actually going on. And who knows how far that will get, considering that some kind of “Labyrinth” follow-up has been rumored for years now.

DAVID BOWIE labyrinth

