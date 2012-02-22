Thrice announce final tour dates, live album plans ahead of ‘indefinite hiatus’

Thrice are going on an “indefinite hiatus,” but not before making around three dozen final tour stops in the U.S.

Singer/guitarist Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge and drummer Riley Breckenridge will be going on a farewell trek starting May 4 in San Diego and ending on June 16 in Los Angeles, near their hometown of Irvine, Calif. All dates will feature instrumental metal band Animals As Leaders as openers. More supporting acts will be announced.

Ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (Feb. 23) with general onsale beginning March 1. Attendees at select stops have a chance to witness the making-of a “proposed live album,” due late this year.

The Immaculate Noise-favored post-hardcore group last released “Major/Minor” in September. Animals As Leaders dropped their latest “Weightless” in November.

Thrice announced they’d be “taking a break” in November after 13 years together; Kensrue emphasized that “Thrice is not breaking up. If nothing has broken us up by now, I doubt anything ever could.”

He said that he and other members in the band have wanted to turn their focus on their families, though he hinted that he will continue making music in other capacities (he released two solo albums in 2007 and 2008). The songwriter, a Christian, will continue his duties as Worship Director at Mars Hill Church in Orange County.

Here are Thrice’s farewell tour dates:

05/04 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues-San Diego

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Café

05/06 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

05/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Door

05/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo”s East

05/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina”s

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

05/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

05/16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

05/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat”s Cradle

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

05/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/22 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon

05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

05/24 – New York, NY @ Best Buy Theatre Times Square

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale Night Club

05/27 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre

05/29 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

05/30 – Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

06/01 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

06/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox @ The Market

06/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

06/14 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia LA Live