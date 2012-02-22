Thrice announce final tour dates, live album plans ahead of ‘indefinite hiatus’

Thrice are going on an “indefinite hiatus,” but not before making around three dozen final tour stops in the U.S.
Singer/guitarist Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge and drummer Riley Breckenridge will be going on a farewell trek starting May 4 in San Diego and ending on June 16 in Los Angeles, near their hometown of Irvine, Calif. All dates will feature instrumental metal band Animals As Leaders as openers. More supporting acts will be announced.
Ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (Feb. 23) with general onsale beginning March 1. Attendees at select stops have a chance to witness the making-of a “proposed live album,” due late this year.
The Immaculate Noise-favored post-hardcore group last released “Major/Minor” in September. Animals As Leaders dropped their latest “Weightless” in November.
Thrice announced they’d be “taking a break” in November after 13 years together; Kensrue emphasized that “Thrice is not breaking up. If nothing has broken us up by now, I doubt anything ever could.”
He said that he and other members in the band have wanted to turn their focus on their families, though he hinted that he will continue making music in other capacities (he released two solo albums in 2007 and 2008). The songwriter, a Christian, will continue his duties as Worship Director at Mars Hill Church in Orange County.
Follow @katieaprincess !function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);
Here are Thrice’s farewell tour dates:
05/04 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues-San Diego
05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Café
05/06 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
05/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Door
05/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo”s East
05/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina”s
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
05/16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
05/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat”s Cradle
05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/22 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon
05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
05/24 – New York, NY @ Best Buy Theatre Times Square
05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale Night Club
05/27 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre
05/29 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
05/30 – Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
06/01 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
06/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox @ The Market
06/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
06/14 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia LA Live
Join The Discussion: Log In With