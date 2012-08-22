‘Hobbit’ exhibitors won’t be charging extra for 48 fps version

Moviegoers won’t be shelling out any extra dough to see “The Hobbit” in 48 frames per second.
In yet another indication of Warner Bros.’ less-than-confident stance on the untested cinematic format, the studio has decided not to push for an extra surcharge for the higher-frame-rate version of “An Unexpected Journey,” according to Variety. It had previously been assumed that audiences would pay a premium for those tickets, but recent controversy surrounding the format is likely what caused the studio – and, in turn, theater owners – to back down.
The move follows Warner Bros.’ earlier decision to severely limit the number of showtimes screening the 48 fps version of the film, footage of which received a decidedly lukewarm response at Cinemacon 2012 back in April. How audiences react to the format when “An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters this winter will be a determining factor in whether the studio goes wider with the higher-frame-rate release for the second and third installments.
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.
Will you be seeing “The Hobbit” in 48 frames per second? Sound off in the comments.
Is it lack of confidence in 48 fps or the realization that it appears to be just more greed, piling up-charge upon up-charge. The Hobbit in 2D will be X dollars plus Y dollars for 3D and Z dollars for 48 fps – yeah, I can see myself in the ticket line behind the family trying to figure out which combo platter they’re going to purchase. I’ve been stuck behind people who haven’t decided what they’re seeing and a couple of times overheard them asking the cashier what specific movies were about, so I can’t wait until 48 fps has to be explained to those who think that “fps” means “first-person shooter.”