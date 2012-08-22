‘Hobbit’ exhibitors won’t be charging extra for 48 fps version

08.22.12 6 years ago

Moviegoers won’t be shelling out any extra dough to see “The Hobbit” in 48 frames per second.

In yet another indication of Warner Bros.’ less-than-confident stance on the untested cinematic format, the studio has decided not to push for an extra surcharge for the higher-frame-rate version of “An Unexpected Journey,” according to Variety. It had previously been assumed that audiences would pay a premium for those tickets, but recent controversy surrounding the format is likely what caused the studio – and, in turn, theater owners – to back down.

The move follows Warner Bros.’ earlier decision to severely limit the number of showtimes screening the 48 fps version of the film, footage of which received a decidedly lukewarm response at Cinemacon 2012 back in April. How audiences react to the format when “An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters this winter will be a determining factor in whether the studio goes wider with the higher-frame-rate release for the second and third installments.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.

Will you be seeing “The Hobbit” in 48 frames per second? Sound off in the comments.

