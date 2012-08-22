‘Hobbit’ exhibitors won’t be charging extra for 48 fps version

Moviegoers won’t be shelling out any extra dough to see “The Hobbit” in 48 frames per second.

In yet another indication of Warner Bros.’ less-than-confident stance on the untested cinematic format, the studio has decided not to push for an extra surcharge for the higher-frame-rate version of “An Unexpected Journey,” according to Variety. It had previously been assumed that audiences would pay a premium for those tickets, but recent controversy surrounding the format is likely what caused the studio – and, in turn, theater owners – to back down.

The move follows Warner Bros.’ earlier decision to severely limit the number of showtimes screening the 48 fps version of the film, footage of which received a decidedly lukewarm response at Cinemacon 2012 back in April. How audiences react to the format when “An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters this winter will be a determining factor in whether the studio goes wider with the higher-frame-rate release for the second and third installments.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.

