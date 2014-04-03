Tim McGraw’s new album coming Sept. 16

Tim McGraw will release “Sundown Heaven Town,” his 13th studio album, on Sept. 16. First single, “Lookin” For That Girl” is at radio now.

McGraw, who is up for seven awards at Sunday night”s Academy of Country Music Awards, hits the road May 8 with the Sundown Heaven Town tour, featuring openers Kip Moore and Cassadee Pope.

It”s definitely a little odd for an artist to tour in support of an album before the album is out, so we wonder if the plan was to have the album out earlier and it wasn't finished, but McGraw had already locked in the tour dates or McGraw wants to mix things up a little. Regardless, he said in a statement that he will be revealing new songs throughout the spring and summer on the road and via television performances. Fans will then be able to immediately download the new songs.

The set is McGraw”s second for Big Machine, following “Two Lanes of Freedom.”

Prior to appearing on the ACMs, McGraw will perform at the 2014 NCAA March Madness Festival on Saturday (5) in Dallas.