Timbaland announces new Michael Jackson project

Even now, Michael Jackson works with only the best in the biz.

The late King of Pop’s voice is apparently being resurrected by superstar producer Timbaland (Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, etc…), who has unveiled a cryptic teaser promising new music which he says will be the sound of “two kings working together.”

It’s not known if the duo actually worked together before Jackson’s untimely death in 2009.

In the glitchy, found footage-styled video, Timbaland’s presumably referring to Jackson when he says, “We talked on the phone and that was it,” and what sounds like, “It’s hard to bring anything out because now you’re gonna hear my music with his voice all the time.”

Is it just one song? A full album? Some remixes?

There’s something on the horizon, however, as Timbaland says the first single will be the song “Chicago.”

Watch him go here:

Timbaland is also currently working on projects from Beyoncé and Elliott.

The producer isn’t the only current music star to want to “work” with M.J. A remix of “Slave to the Rhythm” featuring Justin Bieber was recently leaked.



Are you excited about the idea of new MJ music? Or should Timbaland leave him alone?