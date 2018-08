A week ago, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers went out to dinner and accidentally left with each other's credit card. A simple, fixable mistake, right? Wrong.

As Meyers explained on his show last night, Tina Fey has joined the fracas and doesn't seem apologetic about enjoying the benefits of his platinum card with her pal Amy. Let it go, Seth! These ladies are obviously celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Mean Girls.” They're not like other moms. They're cool moms.