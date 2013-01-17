TNT green lights drama ‘Marshal Law: Texas’

01.17.13 6 years ago

Don’t mess with Texas — or TNT. 

The cable network has given the greenlight to “Marshal Law: Texas” (working title), a new unscripted drama from Warner Horizon Television, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Megalomedia Inc.

Six episodes of the series have been ordered, and it is slated to premiere in sometime in 2013.

Set in Houston, and produced with the full cooperation of the real U.S. Marshal Service, “Marshal” will follow the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, which works with other local law enforcement agencies to track down some of the country’s most violent offenders.

Uber-producer Bruckheimer (“The Amazing Race,” the upcoming Johnny Depp film “The Lone Ranger”) and his JBTV partner Jonathan Littman will exec produce, along with Megalomedia’s Jonathan Nowzaradan. JBTV’s KristieAnne Reed is co-executive producer.

It was previously announced that TNT is readying the premiere of “Boston’s Finest” on February 27. The new series focuses on the Boston Police Department and is executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg. 

Around The Web

TAGSJERRY BRUCKHEIMERMarshal Law Texastnt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP