Today in New Music Videos: Black Keys, St. Vincent, Band of Skulls and Niki & the Dove

Here’s a rundown of some standout videos and tracks for the day, from Black Keys, St. Vincent, Niki & the Dove and Band of Skulls.

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys hasn’t just been hard at work on Dr. John’s next album. He and Patrick Carney have been rocking audiences in support of latest “El Camino” in the last few months, with the below footage culled from a raucous set in New York. I find the setting disagreeable — Webster Hall isn’t even near one of the best venues in the city — but the lights do a lot of doctoring Webster’s walls for this vibrant scene.

The production on the song feels like required a lot more than just a drum and a guitar, but the Ohio-bred duo look like they hold it down pretty well live.

While that video is bustin’ out, Annie Clark of St. Vincent is feeling a little closed-in. The singer and guitarist is featured as an exhibit in a museum in “Cheerleader,” a beautiful actual manifestation of objectification.

It makes me think about the bro-versations that go a little like this: “That chick from St. Vincent is hot, but, y’know, indie-hot.” Like comedienne-hot or bookish-hot.

Objectively, Annie Clark is a really good looking woman. She showed off her January Jones-like porcelain skin in “Cruel,” a stunning video for a similarly tough-tongued track. In this clip, it appears she’s taking on the culutural ownership of beauty — and she doesn’t “want to be a cheerleader” no more. However, having thick skin doesn’t mean this china doll is indestructible.

“Cheerleader” is off of last year’s “Strange Mercy.” It was directed by Hiro Mura, who helmed clips like Scissor Sisters’ recent “Shady Love” and Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.”

Sub Pop signees Niki & The Dove are flying high in “The Fox.” When people describe to me what playing Skyrim is like, I imagine it goes a little something like this. (I dunno, “sky,” maybe?)

This graphics heavy clip is a total wonder, brought to you by the creative/ad/marketing badasses at WINTR. As for Niki & The Dove, this pill will be addictive if you like The Knife. Check them out at these limited tour dates:

Mar 8 U Street Music Hall Washington, DC

Mar 10 Knitting Factory Brooklyn, NY

Mar 20 Soda Bar San Diego, CA

Mar 21 Bootleg Theater Los Angeles, CA

I refuse to continue sleeping on Band of Skulls, whose new album “Sweet Sour” is out on Valentine’s Day. The title track now has a music video that boasts a similar level of grime (but a lot less sexual undertone) than that Die Antwoord clip. Check out kids dancing in slow motion to the British rock trio’s brain-gum: