Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson cast Disney shadows in the ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ poster

It seemed like the trailer for John Lee Hancock’s “Saving Mr. Banks” turned a number of people around on the project, at least judging by comments I’ve seen here and there. And make no mistake, it will have a presence in the awards season; Disney is circling its wagons, has brought on a key Oscar strategist and will probably be all in on this one.
Not only that, but if the tone of George Cooney’s “The Monuments Men” is indeed a touch lighter than anticipated (and not that this particular film is “Schindler’s List”), then “Saving Mr. Banks” starts to look like that most dreadful of things: the early frontrunner. Or maybe not. We’ll see what happens.
In the meantime, Disney has released the first poster for the film. Check it out below.
“Saving Mr. Banks” arrives in theaters on Dec. 20.
What strategist did they bring on?
I’m excited to see this movie – the trailer looks great, the script has tons of positive buzz, and the cast is top notch. Saving Mr. Banks, along with Wolf of Wall Street, is one of the fall films I’m anticipating most.
However, the prospect of the film as the Best Picture frontrunner is a tad concerning. By crowning three films about Hollywood in a row, the Oscars risk irrelevance. It’s as if they’re admitting the cutting-edge years of film as a medium are behind them, and their job now is to celebrate bygone glory days. Furthermore, it paints an image of an insular, self contained Hollywood with little current relevance to the outside world. Even if the film is among the year’s best, which it may very well be, this would not be a wise move for the Oscars.
This. While I would never fault them for following their tastes, back-to-back-to-back hollywood films winning would be irritating to even academy watchers and cinephilies. Especially when it already fells stale after the past 2 years.
I wish nothing but the best for Saving Mr. Banks especially if its deserving, but there is a risk in this kind of thing becoming the norm.
I actually like the poster…though I’m still very iffy about the movie itself.
So are they going to dub Tom Hanks with Daniel Day Lewis doing a historically accurate Walt Disney voice?
I get the feeling that most reviews for the movie will start, Saving Mr Banks could be a great movie, if someone could Save Tom Hanks (who is nothing at all like Walt Disney, other than the Tom Hanks Persona being somewhat similar to the Walt Disney Persona).
Right now I’m particularly interested in the “unsettling images” that got this movie a PG-13.
Probably that permed wig they’ve forced on Emma.
I had no idea she was top-billed in this. Nice!
I too like this poster design. Whimsical yet also darkly revealing of the fault lines in their relationship, and why she distrusts him.
And, paranthetically, for me at least, a happy reminder of those classic Sergio Aragones shadow cartoons from Mad magazine.
This poster reminds me of a benign version of the Phantom Menace teaser with Jake Lloyd casting a Vader-shaped shadow.
I’m getting a Finding Neverland type of feel for this film. I say that in a very positive way.
This is way off topic but speaking of former two time Oscar winners…
I was thinking about Jack Lemmon. Is he the only major actor whose two Oscar wins came for movies that are largely forgotten?
Most actors that have won multiple Oscars have won at least one of those Oscars for one of their iconic roles.
With Hanks, he won for Forrest Gump. Bobby De Niro won both of his Oscars for two iconic roles. The only Hilary Swank movies anyone will remember are the two she won Best Actress for.
Yet, Jack Lemmon won his two Oscars for Save the Tiger and Mr. Roberts. If you did a Family Feud style poll of 100 people and asked them to name five Jack Lemmon movies, how often would those two movies come up?
When we think of Jack Lemmon, we think of The Apartment or Some Like it Hot or The Odd Couple or Grumpy Old Men or Glengarry Glen Ross. The two movies he actually won Academy Awards for are largely forgotten.
Michael Caine comes to mind. Although Cider House Rules and Hannah and Her Sisters are remembered, they are far from his best known roles. It’s possible they wouldn’t be in the top 10 for Sporcle or Family Feud.