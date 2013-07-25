Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson cast Disney shadows in the ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ poster

It seemed like the trailer for John Lee Hancock’s “Saving Mr. Banks” turned a number of people around on the project, at least judging by comments I’ve seen here and there. And make no mistake, it will have a presence in the awards season; Disney is circling its wagons, has brought on a key Oscar strategist and will probably be all in on this one.

Not only that, but if the tone of George Cooney’s “The Monuments Men” is indeed a touch lighter than anticipated (and not that this particular film is “Schindler’s List”), then “Saving Mr. Banks” starts to look like that most dreadful of things: the early frontrunner. Or maybe not. We’ll see what happens.

In the meantime, Disney has released the first poster for the film. Check it out below.

“Saving Mr. Banks” arrives in theaters on Dec. 20.