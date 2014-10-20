Could Tom Hardy play the title role in ‘X-Men Apocalypse?’

(CBR) Yet another name has been conjured to potentially lead Marvel Studio”s “Doctor Strange” to the big screen.

The Wrap reported Friday that Colin Farrell is now a frontrunner for the Sorcerer Supreme role, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Keanu Reeves. The report comes on the heels of this week”s rumor that Ewan McGregor may also be up for the Strange role. This is the first time Farrell – who will soon begin shooting the second season of “True Detective” – has been mentioned as a possible lead for the film. Jared Leto, Justin Theroux, Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke are also apparently interested as well.

However, The Wrap”s “Doctor Strange” casting roundup initially also still named Joaquin Phoenix as a frontrunner, despite talks breaking down between Phoenix and Marvel earlier this month.

The same report also mentions that aside from once being in contention for Doctor Strange, Tom Hardy was also being pursued for the role of Apocalypse for 2016′s “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Hardy – who brought Bane to big screen in “Dark Knight Rises” – is currently being sought as a lead for Warner Bros.” “Suicide Squad” film, announced earlier this week. With all three superhero films being marked for 2016, it seems unlikely Hardy could fit more than one of the blockbuster roles into his schedule.

“Doctor Strange” found its director in Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”) this summer. The film is part of Marvel Studios Phase Three and has a rumored release date of July 8, 2016.