Tom Hardy joining second season BBC’s gangster epic ‘Peaky Blinders

(CBR) Tom Hardy will join his “Dark Knight Rises” co-star Cillian Murphy in the second season of the BBC Two historical crime epic “Peaky Blinders”.

Set in 1919 Birmingham, England, the drama centers on a street gang whose members sew razor blades in the peeks of their caps, and their dangerous and ambitious leader Tommy Shelby (Murphy). According to Variety, Hardy will play a charismatic leader who presents a unique opportunity to the crime boss.

The casting reunites Hardy with his “Locke” director Steven Knight, who created Peaky Blinders and his written or co-written all six episodes to date; he”s also penning all six episodes of the second season.

Filming begins this month on Season 2, which will airs this fall on BBC Two.

