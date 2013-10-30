Tom Hardy’s Yakuza thriller with Takashi Miike moving forward

#Tom Hardy
10.30.13 5 years ago

Tough guy Tom Hardy has flexed his muscles in films like “Dark Knight Rises,” “Bronson” and “Warrior,” but can he handle the extreme nature of Japanese auteur Takashi Miike? 

The two are pairing for the upcoming Yakuza thriller “The Outsider,” which will follow an American vet in post-WWII Japan who falls in with a vicious crime syndicate. 

The prolific Miike is known for directing such no-holds-barred Japanese genre films as “Ichi the Killer,” “Audition” and “13 Assassins.”

It’s safe to say that “Outsider” will likely be a far cry from Hardy’s upcoming starring role in the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

Worldview Entertainment recently announced it will finance and produce the film, according to Variety. Worldview”s Christopher Woodrow and Molly Conners will produce along with QED”s Bill Block.

Worldview”s Maria Cestone and Sarah E. Johnson act as executive producers with Anton Lessine and Sasha Shapiro. Andrew Baldwin wrote the screenplay based on an idea by  John Linson.

Shooting will take place in Japan in early 2014. 

TOPICS#Tom Hardy
TAGSAndrew BaldwinTAKASHI MIIKEthe outsiderTOM HARDYyakuza

