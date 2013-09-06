Tom Hiddleston joins Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’

Tom Hiddleston is joining the cast of “Crimson Peak.” Hiddleston will be replacing Benedict Cumberatch in the film which is currently slated for a 2015 release.

“Crimson Peak” is being directed by Guillermo del Toro with a screenplay from del Toro, Matthew Robbins, and Lucinda Coxin. Charlie Hunnam-who just worked with del Toro on “Pacific Rim”-is already a part of the cast as are Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska.

Hiddleston is almost certainly known best for his work as Loki in the “Thor” films and “Marvel’s The Avengers.” He also appeared in “War Horse” and “Midnight in Paris. Additionally, the actor plays opposite Tilda Swinton in Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive,” which is currently showing at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Thor: The Dark World” is the next film starring Hiddleston scheduled to hit the box office. It arrives in theaters on November 8th of this year.