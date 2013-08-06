Tom Hiddleston says no room for Loki in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

(CBR)

It”s official: The god of mischief is steering clear of Ultron.

Tom Hiddleston confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that we won”t see Loki in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, director Joss Whedon”s sequel to Marvel”s $1.5 billion blockbuster. “I don”t think there”s anything else Loki could contribute to ”The Avengers”, narratively,” the actor said. “Joss gave me so many wonderful things to do in that first film that we”d only be trying to repeat ourselves, and probably less well in the second one.”

“I think keeping it fresh and new is good for ”The Avengers” even though it”s a shame for me,” Hiddleston continued. “And let”s face it, there”s seven or eight of them as it is, and Joss is thinking about adding two more, so the screen”s gonna be a busy place. But I had the time of my life on that film. It was the most fun ever.”

Even if Loki”s gone from the ”Avengers” films, he”s still causing mischief in this year”s ”Thor: The Dark World”. “It”s a new iteration of the character,” he said. “It”s a new development. Another trick, another poker game for the god of mischief. And he plays it well.”

If you”re still depressed that Loki won”t appear in the ”Avengers” sequel, then, well, uh, cookie?