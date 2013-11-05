Tom Hiddleston’s Loki bullies small, adorable children

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At first glance, it may seem like Loki is trying to sell you an AT&T cell phone plan, but no, his reasons for being in an elementary school classroom are much more pure. He wants to know who the kids find cooler: him, or his hammer-wielding brother. And their answer is not what he was hoping to hear.

This adorable video was made for Comedy Central, and if it doesn’t make you want to see “Thor: The Dark World” in the hopes that Loki pushes even more children around, well, then you are a better person than I am.

