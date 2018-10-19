Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been three Spider-Man actors in the last 16 years. There’s even an animated Spider-Man en route this winter, on top of a well-received new video game. The guy is restless. He’s so restless the live-action version is even changing his suit after a mere one solo movie (and a couple supporting spins with his fellow Avengers). Current live-action Spidey Tom Holland decided to show off his new digs by swinging by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night for a surprise cameo.

So how is the new suit? It’s okay! Over half of it is now black, including the legs, the arms and the waist. We have no idea why he has a new suit, or whether it came courtesy of Tony Stark, who you remember, from Spider-Man: Homecoming, already gave Holland’s Peter Parker a new, tricked-out suit (with the voice of Jennifer Connolly, the real-life spouse of Paul Bettany, who voiced Iron Man OS J.A.R.V.I.S. before becoming Vision).

In fact, we don’t know what the deal is with the next film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, at all. Spidey was one of the many (spoilers!) turned to ash in the downer ending of Avengers: Infinity War, thus traumatizing fans and children. In fact, he had arguably the weepiest death, wimpering for his life as he passed into nothingness. Kimmel even asked him to explain what happened, to which a suddenly nervous Holland excused himself to stop Thanos from “robbing a bank.”

Anyway, we’ll find out what happened to all the Avengers in the as-yet-untitled (and allegedly even bleaker) fourth Avengers on May 3, and then see an evidently alive or whatever Parker bumbling around Europe (with Nicolas Cage!) in Far From Home on July 5.