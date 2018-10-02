Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the same day that the Venom review embargo was lifted, Sony released the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Make of that what you will. Anyway, the visually dynamic Into the Spider-Verse, a.k.a. the Spider-Man movie with Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, is like the “Spiderman Too: 2 Many Spidermen” joke from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt come to life. It posits a world where there’s not just one Spider-Man, in this case Miles Morales, but multiple Spider-People. The film, from co-writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller looks like a blast, and the cast’s “favorite 40 minutes” probably wasn’t cut.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features the voice work of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin, opens December 14.