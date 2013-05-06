Watch Tom Waits perform with the Rolling Stones in L.A.

05.06.13 5 years ago

As I’m on the self-assigned Tom Waits beat in perpetuity, here is Waits singing “Little Red Rooster” with the Rolling Stones last night (May 5) during the classic rockers’ show in L.A.

The tune was on the Stones’ “The Rolling Stones, Now!” album from 1965. (Now it’s even better!)

Keith Urban and Gwen Stefani showed up at the Stones’ show on Friday night at the Staples Center. The band found themselves in a unique position last week when the found themselves struggling to sell out all of their L.A. shows, due to the lack of demand for $600 tickets. Gee, wonder what happened there. Prices were slashed to $85, even day-of, according to the Guardian.

Anyway, back to what’s important: Waits and the Stones have been buds for decades, like around when the former sang on the latter’s 1986 album “Dirty Work,” and when Keith Richards played guitar on several songs for Waits’ latest album “Bad As Me.” The green room must’ve been a riot.

The Rolling Stones continue on their 50 And Counting tour this week.

