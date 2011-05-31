Toni Collette reuniting with ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ director P.J. Hogan for ‘Mental’

With her Showtime drama “United States of Tara” recently canceled, star Toni Collette is returning to her roots for her next project. Collette will re-team with her “Muriel’s Wedding” (1994) director, P.J. Hogan, for the film “Mental,” according to Variety.

In the film, Collette will play a charmingly ditsy nanny who takes care of the five daughters of a politician whose wife was recently sent to a mental hospital.

Th cinematic reunion is a nice surprise. Previously, Collette was often less-than-enthusiastic, even annoyed, to discuss her breakthrough film “Muriel’s Wedding” in interviews.

“Mental” will be Hogan’s first film produced and financed in his native Australia since “Muriel’s.” In the U.S., he has also directed “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.”

Collette also starred in 1999’s “The Sixth Sense” and 2006’s “Little Miss Sunshine.” She’ll soon be seen in the “Fright Night” remake, alongside Colin Farrell and Anton Yelchin.