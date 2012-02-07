Tony Bennett to perform with Carrie Underwood at the Grammys

Octogenarian pop icon Tony Bennett had a busy 2011, with the release of his No. 1 album, “Duets II,” featuring collaborations with John Mayer, Michael Bublé, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, Willie Nelson and more. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down for 2012 either.

The Recording Academy has announced that Bennett will perform with Carrie Underwood at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. On “Duets II” they recorded a version of the standard “It Had To Be You,” which they’ll likely play at the event.

“Duets II” is up for three Grammys, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Meanwhile, the latest video from “Duets II” has been released. In it, Bennett and Mayer tackle “One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)” together, and can be seen in the studio recording the ditty.

Mayer underwent throat surgery last year, and the video is his first appearance in some time. His fifth studio album, “Born and Raised” is expected later this year.



Even before the Grammys, Bennett has a busy schedule. The singer will appear on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” this Thursday February 9. The following day, he’ll hit “The Talk” to duet with k.d. lang, before performing at the MusiCares tribute dinner honoring Paul McCartney.

Finally, Sony Music will release “Tony Bennett Duets II: The Great Performances” on DVD and Blu-ray March 6.

Watch the video for “One More For My Baby” here:

