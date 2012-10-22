Tony Stark faces his armor in new ‘Iron Man 3’ teaser poster

10.22.12 6 years ago

In anticipation of the film’s first teaser trailer debuting online in less than 24 hours, Marvel Studios released the first teaser poster this morning for Shane Black’s “Iron Man 3.”  The poster finds our hero, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), facing his previous Iron Man armor creations.  Is he afraid to put any of them on? Is he anticipating, perhaps, something new?  We’ll have to assume the answers will come in the new preview tomorrow.

“Iron Man 3” features the return of Downey, Jr. as Stark (his fourth film as the eccentric billionaire/philanthropist/playboy/genius), Don Cheadle as War Marchine, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, former franchise helmer Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Paul Bettany as the voice of Jarvis.  Guy Pearce and Sir Ben Kingsley join the cast as Stark adversaries Aldrich Killian and The Mandarin respectively.

“Iron Man 3” opens nationwide on May 3, 2013.

