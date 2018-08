Tony winner Laura Benanti is not just a droll and down-to-Earth Twitter presence; she's also (apparently) an explosive auditioner.

Benanti played Baroness Elsa Schrader in NBC's “The Sound of Music Live!” last year, and she's raring to give the experimental medium another try. Here, watch as she auditions for “Peter Pan Live!” and defies the legacy of Mary Martin with some uncouth language. But seriously, who cares about John Darling?