Top 10 season is upon us

The crowded carousel of critics’ awards and industry precursors makes up just one half of the year-end accolades: I find it just as interesting to monitor the flood of individual critics’ (and others’) Top 10 lists, where films far outside the Oscar race can pop up with refreshing frequency. One-man lists have for more capacity to surprise, delight and sometimes infuriate than middle-skewing collectives.
Today, for example, I’ve enjoyed wallowing in the full results of Sight & Sound’s critics’ poll, the overall Top 10 of which I posted last week. It was a fine list, but the individual top-five lists of the 101 critics surveyed inevitably paint a far broader picture of the year in film. My own contribution is here: as if to illustrate what a generous cinematic year it’s been, not one of my five choices made the magazine’s final list. (Incidentally, my top five is already out of date, having been submitted in early November; expect some shifting when I post my formal Top 10 later this month.)
Meanwhile, far loftier voices than mine have weighed in over the last few days — none more esteemed than the wily French critics of Cahiers du Cinema, whose annual Top 10 can generally be relied upon to baffle even the most perverse of taste-makers. This year’s list is no exception. I can’t say I’ve met a single critic who’s crazy about Nanni Moretti’s aggressively middle-of-the-road Vatican comedy “We Have a Pope,” which was met with a collective shrug at Cannes in May (my review here), yet there it is in the #1 position. Perhaps the English-speaking crowd missed something.
The Cahiers list always singles out at least one Hollywood popcorner, so it’s no surprise to see “Super 8” in the Top 10 (tied with “House of Tolerance” and “Meek’s Cutoff,” no less), though given their usual Spielberg crush, one might have expected “The Adventures of Tintin” to make the cut instead.
The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw goes the whole hog with performance, direction and screenplay selections as well, though his Top 10 films are slightly more conservative than his picks in those categories: like many of his peers, he’s fully on board the train for “The Artist,” which is both his top film and directorial achievement of the year. His runner-up, meanwhile, is a topical choice: Team “Margaret” has another member here.
Finally, it’s unlikely most critics will come up with a list quite as diverse or eccentric as the Top 10 of off-the-wall filmmaker John Waters. If it seems to follow form that he’d love Pedro Almodovar’s “The Skin I Live In” (his #1 pick) and Gregg Araki’s “Kaboom” — sleeker and hornier versions, respectively, of freaky material Waters could plausibly have taken on in his outrageous prime — his enthusiasm for the ;ast two Palme d’Or winners isn’t quite as obvious.
You also have to love a list that contains three documentaries: one of them the Oscar-shortlisted environmentalist study “If a Tree Falls,” and one of them, well, the Justin Bieber concert movie. Compared to that, the juxtaposition of “Incendies” and “Paul” in Armond White’s top five for Sight & Sound looks positively pedestrian.
I’m surprised (and pleased) to see Bridesmaids popping up in a lot of lists.
Tomboy! Great little movie. In my personal top 5 of the year.
Fast Five is the best film of the year. Even within its genre limitations, the quality and variety of sensations it manages to provide as well the superb execution of its narrative keep it well in the upper ranks of films released during this mediocre year. I fail to see how anyone who watches film for the kinds of experiences the medium can uniquely provide could consistently overlook it in favor of delusively-intellectual movies lacking the most rudimentary craftsmanship and ordering, as if a film’s value derives not from what it is, but how facilely it serves as a platform for obscure blathering on thematics, anything but a broad aesthetic appreciation that implicitly considers formalistic and other concerns in its purview. Hence anything with perceived gravitas (be it via theme, mood, tone, pace or lack thereof) is automatically deemed good cinema, no matter how ineptly formed per film logic as opposed to through these desperately discursive goggles. I see so many people willing to pardon a filmmaker’s utter failure to maintain a thoroughgoing authorial control over a film’s structure, coherences, meanings, sensations, to the point of excusing harebrained philosophizing (much of The Tree of Life, which admittedly had incredible cinematography and the best scene of the year – Lacrimosa) and extreme dullness (say, the latter half of Melancholia) if the merest allusions exist amenable to initiate the common species of vapid “intellectual” discourse.
Wow just wow.
I can’t tell if this is a joke or if you really are a complete moron.
Mere condescension?
Nobody is overlooking anything. I saw “Fast Five,” and the reason I would never consider it for a top ten list isn’t because I don’t think it’s worthy or “serious” enough, but because it had a routine, unoriginal plot and bland, uninvolving characters. I would consider “The Tree of Life,” on the other hand (even though I’m not nearly as head-over-heels for it as some are), not because its philosophizing makes me feel smart, but precisely BECAUSE if offers me the kinds of experiences the medium can uniquely provide: It melded gorgeous craftmanship (not just cinematography, but also sound effects, editing, and so on) with intriguing characters and a fascinating story that inspired me and could offer me a chance to rethink the way I look at life. THAT, to me, is what film really offers, and I would take that kind of experience–even if the film itself is flawed–over the cheap, shallow action jollies that something like “Fast Five” can give any day of the week.
Now, of course, you obviously disagree with me on that. If “Fast Five” engaged you the way “The Tree of Life” (or “Win Win,” which is still my favorite movie of the year) engaged me, then that’s great. But you have no right to accuse the people who disagree with you of engaging in some kind of elitist conspiracy. If you don’t at least give them the benefit of the doubt and assume that their opinions are genuine, then you’re going to make any kind of reasonable discussion about movies impossible.
I wish you had kept going with your case for Fast Five being the best film of the year. The later half of your comment started to veer more into a manifesto of sorts while I was still waiting for you to bring it all together to explain your reasoning behind why you think Fast Five is the best film of the year. This is not a knock against your comment, I just think a more fully realized explanation could be profoundly entertaining. And if you are joking, I think it maybe went on a little too long. But I can’t deny I had fun wading through that entire thing.
I like Fast Five, actually.
I must agree with Mykill — it’s more productive and interesting to make a strong case for what you love than to attack others for their own preferences.
Fast Five is top 5 of the year no doubt
Good to see MMMM and Drive in there. Now I must get my hands on a copy of Tomboy.
Agreed! Guy has a unique way of really selling these harder to discover fringe films that I would have likely never heard of otherwise. And I almost always really enjoy a lot of the films he champions. So, I am extremely anxious to see Tomboy since it seems to really be well liked by many other critics as well. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for it to come out on DVD.
There can be NO justification in ranking Habemus Papum at No. 1. None. Not these guys atleast.
Guy make sure when you post your top ten you do a list for U.S releases as well, thanks.
I hate seeing a list with something like Alps which may not be released in the U.S for years.
I always provide such a list at the end of my Top 10, Matthew.
you are very good about doing US release calender top ten lists every year, but I am also glad you go by films that you saw during the year at festivals and such (even if it means there are films that won’t come out for a year or more later) b/c they usually give me something to look forward to in the future.
p.s. – I’m kinda curious if Meek’s Cutoff will be making an appearance in this year’s “US” top ten list for you…
So we’re all ignoring Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never is placed at NUMBER THREE in John Walter’s Top 10 list.
What is this I don’t even.
But hey, if the man found something special there, kudos to him. It’s just surprising to see someone who not only likes The Tree of Life (a pretty divisive film), but also seems to love Justin Bieber as well (an even more divisive artist – just ask YouTube). Talk about niche!
I mention the Bieber inclusion in the article. Good for him, I say.
Oh, must have skipped it somehow. But still, wow.
I don’t understand all the love for The Kid with a Bike. It’s not the Dardennes’ best work. The story is good but the execution is hokey at times.
Most underappreciated films of the year:
1. The Tree of Life. It hasn’t received half the praise it deserves. Cinema at its best.
2. Midnight in Paris. Deceptively light. It fell off the radar, but it will long be remembered as one of Allen’s best.
3. Le Quattro Volte. Underappreciated by me. I haven’t seen it yet.
4. Bobby Fischer against the World. I love Herzog, but this is far more engaging than Cave of Forgotten Dreams.
5. Certified Copy. Many noticed Binoche’s performance. The film itself is quietly cinematic, offering much more than bare conversation.
6. A Screaming Man. Haroun scores again.
7. Hanna. The story is flawed but the film is exciting.
8. The Guard. This movie is just plain well made.
9. Damsels in Distress. Too few critics appreciate what’s real about Stillman’s films.
10. Fast Five. Ha ha ha.
Nice list, and I do mostly agree with you about the Dardennes’ latest, which I don’t think is in the same class as Rosetta or The Son.
But I don’t see any case for calling The Tree of Life “underappreciated.” It won the Sight & Sound poll by a landslide! It has firm detractors, sure, but that’s not quite the same thing.
I also agree with both of you about The Kid with a Bike – I thought it was pretty slight compared to their past films. My favorite of theirs is L’Enfant and The Promise.
I really like your list as well and am jealous that you have seen Damsels in Distress! I’m dying to see that movie, but I assume that it is just going to be released next year some time (so hopefully it will show up in my list next year.) I like how you’ve provided a little explanation for each of your favorite films – it gives them a little context which is nice.
I haven’t seen many of the films yet, but here’s my list as of now:
1. Win Win
2. The Tree of Life
3. Midnight in Paris
4. Harry Potter 7.2
5. Moneyball
6. The Muppets
7. Rango
8. X-Men: First Class
9. Winnie the Pooh
10. Bridesmaids
I still haven’t seen Win Win yet but it seems like a lot of people really enjoyed it. For some reason I never felt compelled to go out of my way to see it before but now I feel like I should at least give it a try.
I like your list btw – any list that includes X-Men, Bridesmaids, and Winnie the Pooh is A-Okay in my book :^)
I found Win Win to be perfectly stellar (B). I enjoyed it. But it’s not Best of the Year material for me.
And I concur, X-Men & Bridesmaids are still currently in my 10; though, not sure X-Men will stay there by January.
A “stellar” movie gets a B?
Really, I’m not trying to knock you. I just always find other people’s grading criteria interesting.
I always thought stellar was ” very good”. Very good, to me, is a B, B+. Outstanding would be an A for me. But I see your point. Stellar sounds better than a B.
top 5 I’ve seen so far:
1. “Moneyball”
2. “50/50”
3. “Midnight in Paris”
4. “Melancholia”
5. “Hanna”
Top 5 most anticipated (yet to see):
1. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
2. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
3. “Young Adult”
4. “We Need to Talk About Kevin
5. “Take Shelter”
still haven’t seen 50/50 yet, but I agree with everything else in your top 5. I can also confirm that We Need to Talk About Kevin and Take Shelter are indeed amazing and you will probably really enjoy them (especially if you liked Melancholia – they are similarly grim in theme but each film is its own unique beast obviously.)
Thanks MyKill, I saw “We Need to Talk About Kevin” last night, and you’re right, I loved it, as much as you can love a film that’s as disturbing as that. I usually hate fractured, time-jumping narratives like that, but Ramsey does an impeccable job of keeping us intrigued by the vagueness of the initial storytelling, rather than annoyed, as that technique often does. Swinton unquestionably deserves the Oscar buzz she’s receiving, and I do realize that she’s the thing that holds the entire film together, but the performance that struck me the most was Ezra Miller’s. It’s such a difficult character to portray without resorting to cliched one-dimensional demon child antics, but he has these subtle lines of dialogue and gestures that suggest more complexity and depth in his character. The cinematography from the great Seamus McGarvey is maybe the best of the year and Greenwood’s score is terrific as a punctuation to the tension. John C. Reilly is good, if a little bit underused (though that’s not really a problem, because the narrative is all about the relationship between Eva and Kevin), but as the biggest name in the cast, it seems a bit misjudged to have him play a character who’s always playing 3rd fiddle, if that.
Really love your top five, Guy. Am curious to see how they will shift in your top ten mix.
I think just about the only thing I haven’t seen this year that could change is Turin Horse, Dragon Tattoo, A Separation and Young Adult … but here’s what I have!
1. The Tree of Life
2. We Need to Talk About Kevin
3. The Skin I Live In
4. Beginners
5. Le Havre
6. Martha Marcy May Marlene
7. The Kid With a Bike
8. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
9. Midnight in Paris
10. Melancholia
PS I love John Water’s list, and John Waters. I don’t enjoy his films, per se, but I enjoy his perspective, his championing of arts, and I also enjoyed working with him.Write a comment…
Oh always forget Drive, which I like, but it’s telling that I often forget about it. It didn’t stick to my bones, I suppose. I’d love an Albert Brooks nom or win, though. It could be 10 on there, switched with Melancholia, but the opening images of Melancholia have really stuck with me. It’s the sticking with quality of a filme that does it for me.
As far as I’m concerned, there’s no room in a personal Top 10 for a film that doesn’t “stick to your bones,” as you say. (I do like that phrase.) Stick with your gut.
Yeah, Guy is right. I personally feel that top ten film lists are kinda autobiographical so if it isn’t something that stays with you (or sticks to your bones) then it probably isn’t worth including. I do feel like you have picked out a really great group of films and that many of those will probably end up on my own top ten list.
I agree with both comments above, I know when I make my top 10 lists I’m always tempted to include films that I appreciated (for their ambitions or whatever other reasons) that didn’t entirely work for me. This is why films like Drive and The Tree of Life, even though I think they will be seen as classics in the years to come and are both two of the stronger films from this year, don’t feature into my top 10 list.
Excellent top 5, Guy. Just saw Tomboy last week and Héran’s is really is one of the most startling and incredible performances of the year. I don’t think anything will beat Drive for me this year, and Martha Marcy May Marlene remains a revelation after two viewings. I’m not going to compile my own list until the end of the month, but A Separation and Take Shelter would definitely be on it. I also just saw Into the Abyss and…wow. Not many films have affected me in quite the same way.
My list probably won’t be ready until the Oscars or later. Too much to see really.
Wait, so we’re all posting our top tens here?
1. A Separation
2. The Tree of Life
3. Bal (Honey)
4. We Need to Talk About Kevin
5. Weekend
6. This Is Not a Film
7. Drive
8. Tyrannosaur
9. The Help
10. Martha Marcy May Marlene
LOL – I think people are posting their early december top ten lists – there are still too many movies that I haven’t seen yet that I am not ready to post my own top ten list.
With that said – you’ve got a very impressive list. Clearly you have access to film festivals that play really awesome films and I am quite jealous b/c I probably won’t see some of these films for quite some time (A Separation, This is Not a Film, Tyrannosaur for example.)
Going to school in the city and volunteering at film festivals that lets you see free stuff helps, yes. :)
Lucky you ;^P It must be nice to be in on the conversation when you see all the year end critics lists throughout December and be able to say, “Yeah I’ve seen that film too and I also liked it.” I usually have to wait til February or March before I can feel like I’ve caught up and by then everyone has already moved on LOL.
Films I haven’t seen: The Artist, War Horse, A Separation, The Descendants, Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Adventures of Tintin, Melancholia, We Need To Talk About Kevin, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (which is to say, a lot of the year’s major movies haven’t arrived where I am).
Of the 24 films that I have seen this year:
1. Hugo
2. Captain America: The First Avenger
3. Moneyball
4. Rise of the Planet of the Apes
5. Contagion
6. Midnight in Paris
7. Beginners
8. The Tree of Life
9. Crazy Stupid Love
10. X-Men: First Class
1. Drive
2. Rise of the Apes
3. The Descendants
4. The Deathly Hallows
5. Rango
6. Midnight in Paris
7. Crazy, Stupid, Love
8. 50/50
9. Super 8
10. Hugo