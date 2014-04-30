‘Top Chef’ headed to Boston for season 12

#Top Chef
04.30.14 4 years ago

“Top Chef” will be cooking up a twelfth season for Bravo, this time taking the series to Boston, Massachusetts. The season will premiere in late 2014.

In addition to a flock of new “cheftestants,” there will be familiar faces. Padma Lakshmi returns as host; Tom Colicchio returns as head judge and Gail Simmons returns as judge. As usual, there will also be several guest judges, including Boston-based chefs and top celebrities.

Production for season 12 kicks off this Spring and the show will premiere on Bravo this Fall.

“Boston has always been at the top of our wish list as a location for 'Top Chef,' not only because of its rich historical significance, but also because of its robust and ever-growing culinary scene,” Shari Levine, SVP of Current Production for Bravo, says in a statement. “Top Chef will showcase the many facets of the city which in turn will bring its fresh, unique flavor to Season 12.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Top Chef
TAGSTOP CHEF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP