‘Top Chef’ headed to Boston for season 12

“Top Chef” will be cooking up a twelfth season for Bravo, this time taking the series to Boston, Massachusetts. The season will premiere in late 2014.

In addition to a flock of new “cheftestants,” there will be familiar faces. Padma Lakshmi returns as host; Tom Colicchio returns as head judge and Gail Simmons returns as judge. As usual, there will also be several guest judges, including Boston-based chefs and top celebrities.

Production for season 12 kicks off this Spring and the show will premiere on Bravo this Fall.

“Boston has always been at the top of our wish list as a location for 'Top Chef,' not only because of its rich historical significance, but also because of its robust and ever-growing culinary scene,” Shari Levine, SVP of Current Production for Bravo, says in a statement. “Top Chef will showcase the many facets of the city which in turn will bring its fresh, unique flavor to Season 12.”