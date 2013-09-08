It was a star-studded affair at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend, with a horde of A-listers including Daniel Radcliffe, Kate Winslet, Matthew McConaughey and even “The Voice” judge Adam Levine hitting the red carpet to promote their latest projects. Check out all the pics in the gallery below.
The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5-15.
Toronto 2013: Daniel Radcliffe, Kate Winslet and more grace weekend premieres
