Guess what? Toronto critics love ‘Boyhood’ too…

Though Circuit underdogs “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Inherent Vice” came close to the top prize, the Toronto Film Critics Association followed suit on Tuesday when it named Richard Linklater”s “Boyhood” as the best film of 2014. Collectively, the group called it “a cinematic masterpiece that evokes beauty in life and the inevitable passage of time,” adding an honor to Linklater for his “singular achievement.”

Additional TFCA awards include another Best Actor win for Tom Hardy in “Locke” and a much-needed nod to Isao Takahata”s stunning animated drama “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.”

Along with its award winners, TFCA named Denis Villeneuve”s “Enemy,” Michael Dowse”s “The F Word,” and Xavier Dolan”s “Mommy” as its three finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

“In an exceptional year for Canadian cinema, we”ve chosen three boldly directed films that are so dissimilar it”s almost hard to believe they”re set in the same country,” said TFCA President Brian D. Johnson in a statement. “”Enemy””s austere psychodrama portrays Toronto as a smog-lined tomb of condos and concrete, while 'The F Word' makes the city a bright, airy playground for an agile romantic comedy. And in 'Mommy' a drama of mental illness and parental anguish rips through a household in working-class Montreal.”

See the full list of winners and runner-ups below:

Best Film

1. “Boyhood”

2. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

3. “Inherent Vice”

Best Director

1. Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

2. Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

3. Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Actor

1. Tom Hardy, “Locke”

2. Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

3. Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Actress

1. Marion Cotillard, “The Immigrant”

2. Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

3. Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

1. J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

2. Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

3. Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

1. Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

2. Katherine Waterston, “Inherent Vice”

3. Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Screenplay

1. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

2. “Boyhood”

3. “Inherent Vice”

Best Animated Feature

1. “The Tale of Princess Kaguya”

2. “The LEGO Movie”

3. “Big Hero 6”

4. “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Best First Feature

1. “The Lunchbox”

2. “Nightcrawler”

3. “John Wick”

Best Foreign-Language Film

1. “Force Majeure”

2. “Ida”

3. “Leviathan”

Best Documentary Film

1. “The Overnighters”

2. “CITIZENFOUR”

3. “Manakamana”