‘Total Recall’ and ‘Looper’ featured on Comic-Con’s Friday schedule

Friday, July 13, the second full day of the massive San Diego Comic-Con will be mostly dominated by must-see TV panels (including “Game of Thrones,” “Community,” “Breaking Bad” and the “Firefly” reunion). However, they’re planning some big film events as well, including star-studded panels for films like the “Total Recall” redo, “Elysium” (from “District 9” director Neill Blomkamp), Rian Johnson’s time travel epic “Looper,” the stop-motion shocker “ParaNorman” and the latest chapter in the never-ending “Resident Evil” saga. It looks to be a big day for sci-fi fans.

It will also be a big day for star-watchers; Jodie Foster, Matt Damon, Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Bryan Cranston, Anna Kendrick, Emily Blunt and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are among the films’ stars scheduled to attend.

Comic-Con also revealed this year’s tv panels for Friday which include “Game of Thrones,” “Firefly,” “The Walking Dead” and more.



The schedule for Saturday and Sunday is expected to be announced over the weekend.

Here are the film panel highlights for Friday:



“ParaNorman”

10:45-11:45

Hall H

Who: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Travis Knight, Chris Butler, and Sam Fell

The Lowdown: The supernatural stop-motion film from Laika Animation (the studio behind “Coraline”) was shot in 3D. Never-before-seen footage will be screened at the panel.

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

4:05-4:35

Hall H

Who: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Oded Fehr, Boris Kodjoe, Mika Nakashima and writer/director Paul W. S. Anderson

The lowdown: In “Resident Evil: Retribution,” original star Rodriguez is back (just like in the “Fast and Furious” films!) to help Jovovich in her endless war against zombies and the sinister Umbrella Corporation. The panel will include a Q&A and brand new footage from the latest installment in 3D.

Sony: “Total Recall,” “Looper” and “Elysium”

4:35-6:35

Hall H

“Total Recall”

Who: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston and director Len Wiseman.

The Lowdown: Farrell steps in for Arnold Schwarzenegger in this re-adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s brain-twisting short story about an amnesiac former spy and an alien invasion. Paul Verhoeven directed the bloody (and bloody good fun) 1990 version, while this one was helmed by Wiseman (the “Underworld” films).

“Looper”

Who: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Writer/director Rian Johnson

The Lowdown: Gordon-Levitt plays a time-traveling assassin who is charged with assassinating his own future-self (played by Bruce Willis) in this trippy-looking action yarn from Rian Johnson (“Brick”). JGL, Johnson and co-star Blunt will be on hand to preview and discuss the film, but will Willis make a surprise appearance?

“Elysium”

Who: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, writer-director Neill Blomkamp and producer Simon Kinberg

The Lowdown: Sci-fi fans have been dying to see what “District 9” creator Blomkamp has been cooking up in his lab. Now, Con-goers will be the first audience anywhere to get a sneak peek at the epic sci-fi adventure. Damon and Foster will be part of a once-in-a-lifetime discussion. We’re expecting big things.

Look for complete hall-to-hall coverage of Comic-Con 2012 from the entire HitFix team beginning Wednesday, July 11-Sunday, July 15.