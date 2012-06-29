‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Firefly’ reunion dominate Comic-Con’s Friday events

Some of the most-anticipated panels of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con will take place on Friday, July 13. The just-released official schedule is loaded with TV fan favorites such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad” and “Community,” with stars galore scheduled to attend.

Let’s not forget the highly-anticipated “Firefly” reunion, which is guaranteed to have a line that will wrap around the entire convention center.

The mega-sized Hall H will be home to wall-to-wall TV events during the early afternoon, before giving way to some movie stars later on in the day. Factoring in waiting time, the Con’s schedule is also asking fans to choose between “Firefly” and “The Walking Dead.” Two shows enter, one show leaves.

We’ll also get to see if The CW’s new superhero show “Arrow” hits the target with the Comic-Con crowd.

Comic-Con also revealed this year’s film panels for Friday which include “Total Recall,” “Looper,” “ParaNorman” and more.

Here are the TV panel highlights for Friday:



“Community”

10:00-11:00

Ballroom 20

Who: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Alison Brie

The Lowdown: Last year, the NBC series’ panel was located across the street. This year, they’ve been upgraded to Ballroom 20, although co-stars Chevy Chase and Donald Glover aren’t scheduled to appear. Nor are new show runners Moses Port and David Guarascio. With the show’s well-publicized behind-the-scenes shakeups, this Q&A could get interesting.

“The Big Bang Theory”

12:05-1:05

Hall H

Who: TBA

The Lowdown: The hit show about geeks will treat actual geeks to a screening and Q&A, for the first time in the massive (5,000 seat) Hall H.

“Firefly” 10-Year Anniversary Reunion

12:30-1:30

Ballroom 20

Who: Joss Whedon, Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and many more

THe Lowdown: It’s hard to believe its been an entire decade since Joss Whedon’s cult sci-fi show was on the air, and loyal fans wouldn’t dream of missing this event that promises a Q&A, “special surprises” and exclusive Science Channel giveaways.

“The Walking Dead”

1:25-2:25

Hall H

Who: Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, David Morrissey, executive producers Glen Mazzara, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero

The Lowdown: That’s a lot of names to take part in the panel, but there will certainly be a lot of questions asked about AMC’s smash zombie drama. The panelists will discuss season 2 and give an exclusive sneak preview of season 3, including newcomer Morrissey as The Governor. Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”) will moderate.

“Bones”

1:45-2:45

Ballroom 20

Who: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, creator Hart Hanson and executive producer Stephen NathanThe Lowdown: The stars of the long-running series will talk about season 7’s finale and what we can expect in season 8. The panel will be followed by a fan Q&A.

“Game of Thrones”

2:45-3:45

Hall H

Who: Alfie Allen, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Richard Madden, writer George R. R. Martin and executive producer Carolyn Strauss

The Lowdown: Hot on the heels of the end of the HBO series’ second season, cast and crew members will discuss the massively popular fantasy show’s past, present and future in an hour-long discussion panel. There won’t be much in the way of new footage, but this is still surely to be among the Con’s biggest draws.

“Arrow”

3:00-4:00

Ballroom 20

Who: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg and pilot director/executive producer David Nutter.

The Lowdown: One of the few new shows sure to make a splash at the Con is The CW series based on comic book hero Green Arrow. A screening of the full “Arrow” pilot will be followed by a Q&A.

“Breaking Bad”

6:45-7:45

Ballroom 20

Who: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Jonathan Banks

and executive producer Vince Gilligan

The Lowdown: Comic-Con saved the best for last, as Gilligan and his stellar cast will discuss the final 16 episodes of the beloved series. Fans will witness a Q&A session and an official sneak preview of season 5, which premieres on AMC Sunday, July 15. TV Guide’s Mike Schneider is moderating the panel.

Look for complete hall-to-hall coverage of Comic-Con 2012 from the entire HitFix team beginning Wednesday, July 11-Sunday, July 15.