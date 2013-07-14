‘Transformers 4’ casts top Chinese star Han Geng

Another Chinese superstar has joined the cast of “Transformers 4.”

Singer-turned-actor Han Geng has landed an unspecified role in Michael Bay’s forthcoming action sequel, following the lead of Chinese actress Li Bingbing, who signed on for the film back in May. The pair have been cast as part of Paramount’s cooperation agreement with the China Movie Channel (under the government-operated State Administration of Press, Publications, Radio, Film and Television), which will support the studio in the film’s Chinese production, including the selection of filming sites in the country and theatrical promotion.

“Han Geng has been a sensation in China and we are happy to have him in our movie,” said Bay in a statement.

Along with Bingbing, Geng also joins “Transformers 4” co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Jack Reynor, Nicola Peltz, Sophia Myles and TJ Miller in the film, which is slated for release on June 27, 2014 in the U.S. and “on or about” that date in China.



Are you excited for “Transformers 4”? Let us know in the comments.