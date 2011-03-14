Trent Reznor drops involvement with ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

Trent Reznor has announced that he’s exiting from any involvement in the making of forthcoming film “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.”

The Nine Inch Nails frontman took to the band’s forum again to update fans that he would not be scoring the film, nor acting in it.

“There’s no juicy story here, it’s just that when the news mysteriously leaked out about my involvement I hadn’t made up my mind completely, because various aspects of the project were changing. I felt the need to say something earlier this week because my inbox was filling up with speculation, and at that moment I thought I would be doing it,” he wrote.

There seems to be no bad blood, as he signs off on the project wishing the filmmakers luck with the endeavor.

Last week, we reported how Reznor’s name became attached to the project through a news leak, and he followed up by confirming he was in negotiations to compose the score music and act in a cameo.

He and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross continue their work on the score to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and Reznor is turning his focus back on NIN. He and wife Mariqueen Maandig are also working on completing a new How to Destroy Angels effort.

And, while details are scant, the Academy Award winner is collaborating with HBO on “Year Zero,” a sci-fi miniseries based on NIN’s album of the same name. The team includes the participation of BBC, producer Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction,” “Inglourious Basterds” and ”An Inconvenient Truth”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).

Here is Reznor’s most recent post in full:

Don’t believe everything you read. As it turns out, I WON’T be working on (acting or scoring) ALVH after all. There’s no juicy story here, it’s just that when the news mysteriously leaked out about my involvement I hadn’t made up my mind completely, because various aspects of the project were changing. I felt the need to say something earlier this week because my inbox was filling up with speculation, and at that moment I thought I would be doing it. Confused yet? Apparently I am.

Bottom line, I wish them the best with the film and I’m sure it will still be great.

Also, in all the excitement of the last note I forgot to mention we’re still fully engaged with the Year Zero mini-series, writing away.