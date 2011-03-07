Trent Reznor returning to Nine Inch Nails, addresses ‘Abe Lincoln’

Trent Reznor has been busy with various activities including winning an Academy Award and scoring “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” lately, but he wants everyone to know that Nine Inch Nails is not dead in the water.

In fact, the songwriter and frontman said “I plan to focus on that next,” on NIN’s official message board.

“The three columns of things I’m currently funneling music into – [How to Destroy Angels], NIN and film work – I believe will start to make more sense to you (and me) as everything unfolds. By having a few different outlets for my work I’m finding more inspiration within each one,” he wrote in the very informative post, below.

He also wanted to address the next HTDA effort.

“Perhaps I misspoke on the red carpet or wherever it was I said the new How To Destroy Angels record is finished – it is not. We’ve been working since last summer on it and are due to mix it this summer for a fall release.”

As previously reported, he told Billboard on the Oscars red carpet, “I just finished recording a How to Destroy Angels project with my wife,” and that the effort needed a mix.

Six in one hand? Either way, we get a new one before the drop of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Reznor and writing/recording partner Atticus Ross have “just begun to see some of what’s been shot.”

Then there’s “Abe Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” which we reported on this weekend. Reznor confirmed he’d been approached and sort-of-kind-of said he’ll be pulling off that “cameo” and score. After saying they’d “talked,” the news broke out of the negotiations, and the acting gig was supposed to be some sort of opening weekend surprise.

“So… do me a favor and act surprised, OK?”

Sure, Trent, you got it.

Here is the full post from the message board:

What a surreal week, capping of an equally surreal few months! Thank you all for the support and kind words throughout. I need to once again point out the reason that score worked so well was David Fincher. We were simply executing his vision and it was an honor and an eduction working with him. Which brings me to:

The Girl WIth the Dragon Tattoo. Atticus and I are hard at work scoring David’s next film, which will be opening this Christmas. We’ve been composing quite a bit of music for this and have just begun to see some of what’s been shot. Trust me when I say this film (and of course the music!) will not disappoint.

Perhaps I misspoke on the red carpet or wherever it was I said the new How To Destroy Angels record is finished – it is not. We’ve been working since last summer on it and are due to mix it this summer for a fall release. We’ve spent a lot of time experimenting and finding our own sound and identity this time around and we’re very happy with the results. The three columns of things I’m currently funneling music into – HTDA, NIN and film work – I believe will start to make more sense to you (and me) as everything unfolds. By having a few different outlets for my work I’m finding more inspiration within each one. No, Nine Inch Nails is not dead and I plan to focus on that next.

And finally, I am friends with Timur Bekmambetov. He’s an interesting and very talented director that caught my attention with his film Night Watch (check it out if you haven’t). He asked me if I was interested in scoring his new film he’s doing with Tim Burton entitled “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”. I was familiar with the book, read the script and it felt like an interesting challenge as a composer – very different from the Fincher films. While discussing the film with Timur he started gently pressing me to play a small role in the film. The idea was a cameo-esque role that would be kept under wraps and be a surprise around opening night. I was considering this when I awoke a few days ago to the news I am now STARRING in ALVH (which is obviously not true). Fuck. We both apparently forgot the internet existed AND THERE ARE NO SURPRISES anymore.

So… do me a favor and act surprised, OK?