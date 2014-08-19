‘Trick ‘r Treat’ director to unleash Christmas demon ‘Krampus’ in 2015

#Horror Movies
08.19.14 4 years ago

Michael Dougherty's next holiday-themed horror movie is coming to a theater near you.

The “Trick 'r Treat” director's “Krampus” – based on the German legend of a pagan demon who punishes misbehaving children at Christmastime – has been slated for release on November 25, 2015 by Universal and Legendary Pictures. The film is Dougherty's first directorial effort since the 2007 Halloween-themed horror anthology, which was delayed for two years before finally being released straight to DVD and Blu-ray in 2009 by Warner Bros./Legendary. Best known as the screenwriter behind Bryan Singer's “X2” and “Superman Returns,” Dougherty announced development on a “Trick 'r Treat” sequel last October.

The studios today also announced the release date for “Spectral,” a 3D action-thriller about “an elite Spec Ops team on a mission to take down an aggressive phantom threat that cannot be explained.” Directed by Nic Mathieu from a script by Ian Fried, George Nolfi and John Gatins, that film is slated to hit theaters on August 12, 2016. James Badge Dale, Emily Mortimer, Max Martini and Bruce Greenwood star.

Are you looking forward to either “Krampus” or “Spectral”? Let us know in the comments.

