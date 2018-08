First sign that you’re having a bad year: your movie is a big giant flop and yet you are contractually obligated to continue promoting it in other countries.

Second sign that you’re having a bad year: Two-year-old basketball phenom Trick Shot Titus owns your ass in a basketball shootout on Spanish television.

Gigantic consolation: You are Channing Tatum.

(via Uproxx)

