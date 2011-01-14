Trish Keenan, frontwoman for Broadcast, dies at 42

01.14.11 8 years ago
After a battle pneumonia for two weeks, it has confirmed that Trish Keenan – frontwoman for Broadcast – has died. The pneumonia set on after Keenan had contracted the H1N1 virus (“swine flu”).
The singer was a co-founder of the British dream-pop/electronica/shoegaze outfit, which formed in the mid-90s.
Broadcast”s label Warp Records posted a note on its website this morning, asking for respect for privacy as Keenan”s family, Broadcast manager Martin Pike, bandmate James Cargill and others mourned:
“It is with great sadness we announce that Trish Keenan from Broadcast passed away at 9am this morning in hospital. She died from complications with pneumonia after battling the illness for two weeks in intensive care. Our thoughts go out to James, Martin, her friends and her family and we request that the public respect their wishes for privacy at this time. This is an untimely tragic loss and we will miss Trish dearly – a unique voice, an extraordinary talent and a beautiful human being. Rest in Peace.”
Broadcast has released four full-length sets, including the latest mini-album “Broadcast & the Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age” from 2009. They also released many EPs and singles.

TAGSbroadcasttrish keenan

