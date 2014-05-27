‘True Blood’ Season 7: Anna Paquin cries bloody tears in new poster

05.27.14 4 years ago

Anna Paquin is all broken up over the end of “True Blood.”

Sookie cries tears of blood in the new key art for the seventh and final season of the HBO series, which is set to premiere on June 22 for a total of ten episodes. So will the finale give fans something to cry about? Probably – though whether they'll be happy or sad tears (or just tears of frustration) all depends on how the season shakes out.

After checking out the key art below, let us know whether you'll be watching “True Blood” Season 7 by voting in the poll further down the page.

