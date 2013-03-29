‘True Blood’ sets its Season 6 premiere for June

#HBO #True Blood
03.29.13 5 years ago 5 Comments
HBO has formally announced the Season 6 premiere date for “True Blood” and it’s exactly when you probably would have predicted.
“True Blood” will return to HBO on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. following in the footsteps of other recent mid-to-late June premieres for the vampire drama, which will be beginning its first season without Alan Ball serving as showrunner. 
It would seem that this premiere date will put a one-week break between the finale of “Game of Thrones” and the premiere of “True Blood.”
As usual, “True Blood” stars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard (among many regulars). 
And, as usual, “True Blood” will be welcoming a wide array of guest stars this season. Rutger Hauer, Arliss Howard, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Amelia Rose Blaire and Karolina Wydra are just a few of the actors who will be taking screentime from your favorite regulars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSHBOPremiere DateTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP