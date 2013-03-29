‘True Blood’ sets its Season 6 premiere for June

HBO has formally announced the Season 6 premiere date for “True Blood” and it’s exactly when you probably would have predicted.

“True Blood” will return to HBO on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. following in the footsteps of other recent mid-to-late June premieres for the vampire drama, which will be beginning its first season without Alan Ball serving as showrunner.

It would seem that this premiere date will put a one-week break between the finale of “Game of Thrones” and the premiere of “True Blood.”

As usual, “True Blood” stars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard (among many regulars).

And, as usual, “True Blood” will be welcoming a wide array of guest stars this season. Rutger Hauer, Arliss Howard, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Amelia Rose Blaire and Karolina Wydra are just a few of the actors who will be taking screentime from your favorite regulars.