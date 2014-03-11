Will ‘True Detective 2’ Star Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Rogen?

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Seth Rogen #Matthew McConaughey #Jimmy Kimmel
03.11.14 4 years ago

Look, even if you didn't even see the “True Detective” finale, there's plenty to admire about Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Rogen's new parody of the grim HBO series that's ushering in a great McConaissance. First of all, it's funny. Second, it features entire verses of '80s ballads. Third, the name Diane Warren is mentioned. The name Diane Warren should fill you with endorphins, and if it doesn't, you are clearly not familiar enough with Faith Hill's “There You'll Be” from the “Pearl Harbor” soundtrack

I actually wonder if Jimmy Kimmel could be a serious actor. He doesn't ever break character, and he can look pretty serious while saying ludicrous dialogue. I wouldn't have hated if he played Louis C.K.'s part in “American Hustle,” actually. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Seth Rogen#Matthew McConaughey#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSETH ROGENTrue Detective 2WOODY HARRELSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP