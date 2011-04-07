‘True Grit’s’ Hailee Steinfeld in talks to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’

04.07.11 7 years ago

In fair Hollywood, where we lay our scene, Oscar-nominated “True Grit” star Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to star in a new film adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This would be her first movie since starring opposite Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon in the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit” remake last year.

The story should be familiar to everyone by now: Two star-crossed lovers carry on an illicit affair despite the fact that their respective families are enmeshed in an ongoing war. Tragedy ensues.

Oscar-winner Julian Fellowes (“Gosford Park”) has adapted “Romeo and Juliet” for the screen and will co-produce the film with Garbiele Muccino, Ileen Maisel and Mark Ordesky. Italian helmer Carlo Carlie (“Flight of the Innocent”) will direct.

The low-budget film is scheduled to shoot in Italy this spring.

Steinfeld has also lined up Paramount’s “Forgotten,” which Josh Schwartz (“The OC”) and Stephanie Savage will produce, and is attached to a revisionist take on “Sleeping Beauty” that is currently being shopped around.

Now…who should play Romeo?

