‘True Grit’ star Hailee Steinfeld will star as Sleeping Beauty

Oscar-nominated “True Grit” star Hailee Steinfeld is attached to “Sleeping Beauty,” a spec package currently being shopped around, reports Deadline.com.

Penned by Lindsay Devlin, the script flips the fairy tale on its head and tells it from the point of view of the slumbering princess as attempts to escape the world of her own dreams. Paging Mr. Sandman.

This is the first film that 14-year-old Steinfeld has signed for since “True Grit,” although she was among the many names rumored to star in “Hunger Games.”

In a similar situation to the two current competing Snow White projects, Disney is also developing a Sleeping Beauty-related film called “Maleficent,” with “Alice in Wonderland” director Tim Burton on board.

Other fairy tale-derived films on deck include Paramount’s “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” with Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”) and Disney’s “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” which will re-team James Franco (“127 Hours”) with his “Spider-Man” director, Sam Raimi.