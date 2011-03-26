‘Social Network’ star Armie Hammer joins Relativity’s Snow White remake

Armie Hammer, who played the litigious Winklevoss twins — or “Winklevi” — in “The Social Network,” has landed a royal role. He’ll play Prince Andrew Alcott in Relativity’s upcoming untitled Snow White adaptation, based on the original Brothers Grimm story.

Hammer is joining the previously announced Julia Roberts in the film to be directed by Tarsem Singh (“Immortals,” “The Cell”). It was scripted by Melissa Wallack (“Meet Bill”) and Jason Keller (“Machine Gun Preacher”).

Universal is also ramping up a take on the Snow White story (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), with Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) and Charlize Theron already cast. Viggo Mortensen, who was to play the hunstman, recently dropped out of that film.

The Relativity film, co-produced by Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is scheduled to be released June 29, 2012.