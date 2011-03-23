Turner Classic Movies sets a 24-hour Elizabeth Taylor tribute

Two-time Oscar winner and all-around legend Elizabeth Taylor died on Wednesday (March 23) at the age of 79. TCM moved quickly to schedule a 24-hour tribute to Taylor, featuring many of her most beloved movies.

On Sunday, April 10, TCM will honor the life and career of Elizabeth Taylor with nine films ranging from early roles in “Lassie Come Home” and “National Velvet” to her Academy Award-winning performances in “Butterfield 8” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

Along the way, you’ll see Taylor’s collaborations with legendary directors like Vincente Minnelli and Mike Nichols, plus her work with top-notch co-stars including Spencer Tracy, Montgomery Clift, James Dean and, of course, Richard Burton.

Here’s the full schedule for the April 10 Elizabeth Taylor memorial tribute on TCM: