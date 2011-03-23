Turner Classic Movies sets a 24-hour Elizabeth Taylor tribute

Two-time Oscar winner and all-around legend Elizabeth Taylor died on Wednesday (March 23) at the age of 79. TCM moved quickly to schedule a 24-hour tribute to Taylor, featuring many of her most beloved movies.
On Sunday, April 10, TCM will honor the life and career of Elizabeth Taylor with nine films ranging from early roles in “Lassie Come Home” and “National Velvet” to her Academy Award-winning performances in “Butterfield 8” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”
Along the way, you’ll see Taylor’s collaborations with legendary directors like Vincente Minnelli and Mike Nichols, plus her work with top-notch co-stars including Spencer Tracy, Montgomery Clift, James Dean and, of course, Richard Burton.
Here’s the full schedule for the April 10 Elizabeth Taylor memorial tribute on TCM:
6 a.m. – Lassie Come Home (1943), with Roddy McDowall and Edmund Gwenn; directed by Fred M. Wilcox.
7:30 a.m. – National Velvet (1944), with Mickey Rooney, Anne Revere and Angela Lansbury; directed by Clarence Brown.
10 a.m. – Conspirator (1952), with Robert Taylor and Robert Flemyng; directed by Victor Saville.
11:30 a.m. – Father of the Bride (1950), with Spencer Tracy, Billie Burke, Joan Bennett and Don Taylor; directed by Vincente Minnelli.
1:15 a.m. – Father”s Little Dividend (1951), with Spencer Tracy, Billie Burke, Joan Bennett and Don Taylor; directed by Vincente Minnelli.
2:45 p.m. – Raintree County (1957), with Montgomery Clift, Eva Marie Saint, Lee Marvin, Rod Taylor and Agnes Moorehead; directed by Edward Dmytryk.
6 p.m. – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), with Paul Newman and Burl Ives; directed by Richard Brooks.
8 p.m. – Butterfield 8 (1960), with Laurence Harvey and Eddie Fisher; directed by Daniel Mann.
10 p.m. – Who”s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), with Richard Burton, George Segal and Sandy Dennis; directed by Mike Nichols.
12:30 a.m. – Giant (1956), with James Dean and Rock Hudson; directed by George Stevens.
4 a.m. – Ivanhoe (1952), with Robert Taylor and Joan Fontaine; directed by Richard Thorpe.

