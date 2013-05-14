TV Ratings: ABC, NBC split Monday while ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale leaps

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 13, 2013.

“The Voice” and “Dancing with the Stars” worked their normal Monday magic and led NBC to its regular win among young viewers and ABC to its regular overall win, though a big bump for the finale of “How I Met Your Mother” may be Monday’s biggest story.

The big “HIMYM” reveal soared 31 percent among adults 18-49, while the “Castle” finale also got a bump, albeit a smaller leap.

Among the dipping shows were “The Voice,” “Revolution,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hawaii Five-0” and while it wasn’t exactly down, The CW didn’t get a series finale bump for “90210.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.0 key demo rating, followed closely by FOX’s 1.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.43 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share for Monday primetime, well ahead of NBC’s 5.7/9 and 9.26 million viewers. CBS was third with 8.06 million viewers and a 5.1/8, well in front of FOX’s 2.5/4 and 3.97 million viewers. The CW averaged 621,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour with 11.86 million viewers and finished third with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” continued its recent declines with 10.655 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.5 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.37 million and a slot-winning 3.4 key demo) and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (7.37 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo). FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 4.05 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. The first hour of The CW’s “90210” finale averaged 731,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.83 million viewers and stayed third with a 2.1 key demo rating for “Dancing with the Stars.” “The Voice” was up a little to 11.41 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS stayed in place with “2 Broke Girls” (8.925 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (8.32 million and a 2.4 key demo rating). “Hell’s Kitchen” drew 3.9 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for fourth, while the second hour of The CW’s “90210” finale drooped to 512,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour with 11.26 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 7.68 million viewers and finished third with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 5.72 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating and it’s worth remembering that the drama’s numbers have been dropping in Final figures lately.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.