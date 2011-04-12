TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ crushes ‘House,’ ‘Chuck,’ Monday rivals

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 11, 2011.

With the exception of The CW, the other networks brought out their big guns against ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. And when the dust settled, “Dancing with the Stars” towered over the competition and pushed rivals like “House,” “Chuck” and “How I Met Your Mother” to impressively low Monday numbers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.9 rating for the night, far ahead of FOX’s 2.5 rating and the 2.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.4 rating, while The CW’s repeats averaged a 0.3 rating in fifth.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 17.85 million viewers and an 11.3 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with 7.63 million viewers and a 4.8/7, edging out FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.46 million viewers. NBC stayed fourth with a 3.5/5 and 5.32 million viewers, beating the 0.5/1 and 686,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” kicked primetime off in first with 19.35 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, off from last week, but still commandingly leading the hour for ABC. FOX’s “House” limped into second with 8.95 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. CBS was third with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.8 million and a 2.7 demo) and “Mad Love” (5.445 million and a 1.9 demo). “Chuck” was fourth, slipping again to 4.045 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the key demo. The CW’s repeat of “90210” averaged 782,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 21.585 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating, again winning easily for ABC. CBS was second with “Mike & Molly” (7.92 million and a 2.5 demo rating) and a repeat of “Two and a Half Men” (7.33 million and a 2.0 demo). FOX’s “Chicago Code” was third with 5.975 and a 1.8 demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s two-hour reboot of “Law & Order: Los Angeles” was fourth with 5.54 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, which isn’t great, but which is still better than “The Event.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 590,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – “Castle” dominated the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, averaging 12.645 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 9.13 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating in second. NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles” improved to 6.38 million viewers and a 1.6 demo in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.