TV Ratings: ABC’s Jaycee Dugard interview dominates Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 11, 2011.

ABC got huge late-evening numbers for Diane Sawyer’s “Primetime” interview with kidnapping victim Jaycee Dugard, using that two-hour sit-down to dominate Sunday in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC had a 2.5 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and FOX were second with a 1.4 rating, while NBC’s 0.7 rating trailed.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.13 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/11 share. CBS was a distant second with a 3.8/7 and 5.99 million viewers. NBC’s 2.88 million viewers and 1.9/3 edged out the 1.6/3 and 2.86 million viewers for FOX.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.18 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 5.355 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.72 million viewers, which topped the 1.805 million for FOX’s “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

8 p.m. – The Sunday premiere of “Big Brother” kept CBS in first in the 8 p.m. hour with a solid 7.155 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with the 5.6 million viewers for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” There was a big drop to the 3.3 million viewers for FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show,” while NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was fourth with 2.55 million viewers.

9 p.m. – ABC stormed into first with 14.09 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating for the opening hour of the “Primetime” interview with Jaycee Dugard. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” was a distant second with 4.015 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 3.48 million viewers (for “Family Guy” and “American Dad”) and the 2.215 million for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Primetime” improved to 15.47 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with nearly 4.6 million viewers for “CSI: Miami.” A new “Marriage Ref” slipped to 2.04 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

