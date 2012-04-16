TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘NYC 22’ premiere help CBS win Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 15, 2012.

With “60 Minutes” drawing Sunday’s biggest audience and “The Amazing Race” delivering Sunday’s best key demo numbers, CBS easily won the night overall and captured a slim victory among young viewers. The series premiere of “NYC 22” did its part to help CBS’ cause overall, but the police drama’s audience skewed old.

Meanwhile, viewers showed little interest in ABC’s “Titanic” miniseries, which helped push “GCB” to series low numbers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating and NBC’s 1.6 rating were close behind in the key demo, with ABC’s 1.3 rating trailing.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.71 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/10 share. NBC was well back in second with a 4.2/7 and 6.54 million viewers. ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.77 million viewers finished third, beating the 2.2/4 and 3.77 million viewers for FOX.

[Univision averaged 2.82 million viewers for Sunday primetime and posted a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 10.785 million viewers for the “60 Minutes” tribute to Mike Wallace, which finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.28 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.82 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 2.51 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” averaged 9.18 million viewer and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” continued its weird ways with an awesome-by-NBC-standards 8.11 million viewers and a dismal-by-anyy-standard 0.9 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (4.86 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.78 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating). ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” repeat averaged 4.14 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.99 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” which slipped to third with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 6.25 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 2.0 rating. FOX’s “Family Girl” repeat (4.625 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) finished third overall and won the hour in the key demographic. ABC’s “Titanic” was fourth with 4.17 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The series premiere of “NYC 22” averaged nearly 8.9 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished tied for second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 6.985 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “GCB” dropped to 4.48 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.