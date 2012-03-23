TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ and ‘Touch’ give FOX Thursday win, ‘Community’ and ‘Missing’ drop

Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 22, 2012.
“American Idol” and the strong return of “Touch” helped FOX to an easy win in the Thursday ratings. Meanwhile, “Community” fans might want to hold further talk of six seasons and a movie after the NBC comedy took a sizable dip after last week’s promising numbers, and a good chunk of Ashley Judd’s fans went “Missing” from last week’s premiere.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, and 13.4 million viewers overall. CBS’ March Madness coverage was a distant second, with a 2.3 demo rating and 6.7 million viewers, followed by NBC (1.4, 3.8 million), ABC (1.2, 5.6 million) and the CW (1.0, 2.2 million).
8 p.m. — The “Idol” results show averaged a 4.0 rating and 15 million viewers for FOX, followed by CBS’ NCAA tournament action (2.2, 7 million). NBC and ABC tied for the hour in the demo at a 1.6, though “Missing” drew 8.9 million viewers to only 3.6 million for the “Community”/”30 Rock” combo. “Missing” was down 20 percent from its premiere demo numbers. Last week, “Community” did a 2.2 with 4.9 million viewers, and was down last night to a 1.7 and 3.9 million. On the bright side, that’s still up over the show’s fall average of 1.6 (albeit with no “Big Bang Theory” as competition this time), and it was NBC’s highest-rated show in the demo for the night (though “Awake” got a bigger audience), and once again finished (slightly) ahead of “Idol” in adults 18-34 (2.1 to 2.0). “The Vampire Diaries” (1.3, 2.7 million) was in fifth for the CW.
9 p.m. — FOX’s decision to air “Touch” after “Idol” paid off, as its ratings (3.2, 11.7 million) were only down about 20 percent from the “Idol” lead-in. Basketball on CBS (2.3, 7 million) was second, followed by NBC’s “30 Rock”/”Up All Night” combo (1.5, 3.3 million), a “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat (1.2, 4.7 million) on ABC, and “The Secret Circle” (0.7, 1.7 million) for the CW.
10 p.m. — More basketball (2.4, 6.3 million) won the hour for CBS, while “Awake” (1.2, 4.6 million) lost a quarter of its young adult audience from last week (though its overall numbers only dropped 8 percent). A “Private Practice” rerun (0.9, 3.4 million) was in third for ABC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
This, combined with last night’s episode, makes me suddenly think a fourth season of Community is unlikely.
NBC’s scripted average is approximately a 1.72 at the moment. Tell me again that Community can’t get renewed just by averaging the 1.61 it did in the fall. (which would be 93% of the above number)
Additionally, the Comedy Central syndication deal is now official, which means that Sony will scalp themselves at the feet of Greenblatt and the rest of the NBC heads in order to get a fourth season.
It was actually down 24% if you compare finals-to-prelims. And I’m hoping it gets a tenth taken out in finals this week, to make its humiliation complete.
I think the basketball games have to be figured into the low numbers. I think at this point, NBC is tired of being the punch line to jokes about bad TV. Not to say they would keep Community if it loses money for them, but I think that will keep it around for maybe a half season?
Firstly, any discounting Sony does for NBC to pick up Community is going to operate on the assumption that the pick up will be AT LEAST 17 episodes, if not a full season.
Secondly, those basketball numbers are still 3 points weaker than what Big Bang has been pulling this season.
MOVE AWAKE TO FRIDAYS! let it follow grimm i think it would of done better there from the beinning!
also Alan do you think NBC is gunna put some serious thought into brining back “whitney” next fall? seeing as it does better than up all night with no lead in.
#SixSeason&AMovie!
*sigh* Why did I even bother with Awake? I should’ve seen this coming…@!#^ing NBC.