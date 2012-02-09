TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ rises for Hollywood, boosts FOX Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 8, 2012.

The start of Hollywood Week gave “American Idol” a tiny week-to-week boost and held off “Modern Family” to rank as the night’s top program among young viewers and overall (DVR numbers will almost certainly give “Modern Family” the edge when Live+7 data comes in). “Idol” continued to take a bite out of ABC and NBC’s 8 p.m. comedies and combined with “Mobbed” to give FOX comfortable Wednesday wins.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.5 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.6 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.85 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 6.6/10 and 10.355 million viewers, beating the 5.2/8 and 8.45 million viewers for ABC. NBC was fourth with a 3.6/6 and nearly 5.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and a hair over 1 million viewers on Wednesday night.

[Univision averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – “American Idol” kicked primetime off with 18.94 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in its last week before “Survivor” returns to at least grab a few viewers. ABC was a distant second with “The Middle” (8.48 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (7.27 million and a 2.5 key demo). CBS’ “Person to Person” averaged 6.015 million viewers and a dismal 1.1 key demo rating. On NBC, “Whitney” (4.07 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea” (3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) continued to underperform. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 13.61 million viewers and finished second with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second for the hour with “Modern Family” (12.85 million viewers and a 5.5 key demo rating) and the usual plunge to “Happy Endings” (6.9 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo). FOX’s “Idol” tip-toed into the 9 p.m. hour and helped “Mobbed” averaged 8.77 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with the 5.28 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “Rock Center,” which improved on its normal Monday averages in its new home. On The CW, “Remodeled” averaged 713,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, actually rising by 0.1 among adults 18-49.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” closed primetime in first for CBS with 11.44 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for its first post-Marg episode. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 7.58 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” rose from its lead-in with 6.74 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.