TV Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘MasterChef,’ ‘Under the Dome’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 18, 2014.

As usual, “American Ninja Warrior,” “MasterChef” and “Under the Dome” were among the Monday night standouts, as NBC, CBS and FOX were all able to claim little bits and pieces of primetime victory.

Meanwhile, the season premiere of “America's Next Top Model” wasn't especially high, but it combined with a pair of strong “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” episodes to help The CW to its best Monday overall since December 2011. This is reflective mostly on what The CW has programmed on Mondays over the years, but so it goes.

When it comes to Monday notables, “Running Wild,” “American Ninja Warrior” and “Mistresses” were all down a little, while “MasterChef” and “Hotel Hell” both rose a hair.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS were a distant second with a 1.1 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.5 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share for Monday, edging out NBC's 5.49 million viewers and 3.2/5. FOX was third with 4.87 million viewers and a 2.9/5, topping ABC's 3.1/5 and 4.36 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.49 million viewers and a 0.9/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – FOX won the 8 p.m. hour with 5.7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “MasterChef.” ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” was down a hair with 4.93 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. CBS' repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” finished third with 4.38 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 4.26 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC's “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” The CW's “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” finale and a “Whose Line” repeat averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.8 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 4.9 million viewers for second and a 0.9 key demo rating for fourth. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged 4.84 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for third, compared to the 4.05 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Hotel Hell.” The CW's “America's Next Top Model” premiere averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” added a few viewers week-to-week with 7.23 million viewers to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS and stayed flat with a second place 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 6.41 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC's “Mistresses” averaged 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.